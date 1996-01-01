A Fresh Solution For Printer Management

Viskase North America, headquartered in Chicago, is the world's leading supplier of cellulosic casings and a major producer of specialty plastic films for the food industry.

The Need: Web-Based Management of Printers for SAP Applications

Viskase wanted to establish control of remote, networked printers from a central location, as part of a company-wide implementation of its SAP Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP). Specifically, that meant that Viskase should be able to configure the printers and monitor their status on a network administrator's PC.

The Solution: P5000 Printers with PrintNet Plus

PrintNet Plus provides advanced IS management tools for networked P5000 line matrix printers. It's the team of PrintNet and Printronix printer manager — the Printronix hardware and software components that offer a total solution for networked P5000 operation. PrintNet is an optional network interface card for the P5000 printer. It provides an Ethernet network connection with a built-in HTML home page that allows easy access through any standard Internet browser.

With PrintNet, network administrators can set up and monitor a printer located anywhere on a user network from one PC workstation. The PrintNet Status screen provides a wealth of useful information about printer activities, including on-line/off-line condition, paper out, print queue jobs and whether the job is idle or active. This information can alert network administrators to call someone located near the printer to reload paper or put the unit on-line, which saves time and money for network administrators.

"PrintNet Plus was the deciding factor in our decision to integrate the new Printronix P5000 printers into our SAP system," says Miles Bridgeford, MIS director for Viskase. "The P5000's low operating costs made them very useful for printing SAP-generated reports and support documents, and the ability to control all our networked printers from my office was the solution we were looking for."

With Printronix printer manager software, users are able to edit, upgrade, store and download printer configurations remotely on the network. Using a familiar tree-directory function similar to Windows Explorer, the network administrator can organize printers and their configurations, as well as manage the configuration of any printer on the network.



