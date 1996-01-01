An ASAP/CIM Vision Success Story For Okidata

As a result of rapidly increasing sales and higher product volume, Okidata sought a complementary data collection system for SAP R/3 to manage receiving, shipping and stock movements. Of primary concern was the need for serialized product tracking to process multiple serial numbers (SNs) within a "Pallet ID Label" and reject duplicates before they were updated to SAP. Requirements for production putaway called for label generation, monitoring of quantities per pallet and SNs, and transaction back flushing for data verification. Requirements for the shipping pick process called for the documentation of delivery, quantity, item, and serial numbers for inbound IDOCs back to SAP. To complete implementation, Okidata required a solution which could accommodate real time data transfers from up to 50 RF devices, simultaneously.

Implementation

In order to fully benefit from an accelerated SAP implementation program (ASAP), it was necessary for Okidata to find a complimentary software program (CSP) provider with a proven track record of SAP implementations. CIM Vision's CIM+ Software Solutions for Warehouse Management and Bar Code Data Collection were selected because they offered a 'quick start' implementation methodology equivalent to ASAP. According to Okidata's SAP Project Manager, "CIM Vision was selected over four other vendors because palletization, along with several other key features, were standard capabilities within CIM+." Within the first month, CIM Vision had undergone an initial setup and training, and drafted a comprehensive plan to efficiently implement CIM+. Shortly after, a series of Telxon scanners, Intermec data collection terminals and Zebra label printers were ordered and configured to automate data collection. By the end of the third month, software configuration, IDOC integration testing, and verification of multi-lingual capabilities were completed. To conclude implementation, CIM Vision provided comprehensive training sessions for end users and technicians.

Benefits

With the combined efforts of SAP's ASAP and CIM Vision's Quick Start processes, Okidata was able to benefit from quicker and earlier returns on investments, maximize its resources, and train its staff to effectively utilize automated data collection for its SAP R/3 solution. The most important benefit received from CIM+ solutions was the rapid return on investment. With the support of CIM+ software, Okidata reported a record high sales volume increase of approximately $6 million within a month of implementation. An unexpected benefit which occurred during CIM+ implementation, was that Okidata was able to minimize the number of transactions, which were passed to SAP by using only IDOCs containing up-to-date information. Finally, to insure that Okidata got full value from its implementation, CIM Vision empowered its employees with knowledge of how to properly utilize automated data collection equipment in conjunction with CIM+ and SAP. The end result, Okidata is now able to more effectively manage its pick and putaway processes, reject errors before they are passed to SAP R/3, and provide management with valuable information.



