Apex III

Designed to facilitate source data collection in a broad range of environments and applications, the Apex III integrates ergonomic, hand-held terminal technology with the combination of ruggedness and unique user-accessible and user-configurable features and functions.

Choose between Batch or Wireless functionality all in one device through features such as 2-PC Card Slots and custom End Caps.



To streamline and expedite the collection of data, each Apex III is shipped with standard tracking applications such as Physical Inventory, Asset Inventory, Check-in/Check-out, Route Accounting, along with basic label printing and barcode reading utilities.