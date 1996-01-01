Product/Service

Apex IV

Batch or Wireless Terminal

Simply the Most Versatile Portable

Rugged - Pistol-Grip - High Battery Capacity



Designed for warehouse, and manufacturing automation environments, Compsee's Apex IV, a rugged, water and dust-resistant pistol-grip terminal offers a unique combination of user-accessible and user-configurable features and functions such as user-configurable PC Card Slots, custom End Caps, an array of user-selectable, non-proprietary LiON batteries ranging in capacity from 3100 mAh to an impressive 4650 mAh, along with six embedded applications and utilities.



Features include a full alpha-numeric keypad and graphic display with user activated backlighting, 8MB Flash, 4MB RAM and is a Wi-Fi™ (IEEE 802.11b) compliant wireless LAN product