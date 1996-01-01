Are You Ready for the Wireless LAN Revolution

The most valuable asset in your organization may very well be information. Up-to-date, accurate information that you can put to use. No wonder wireless local area network (LAN) technology is being enthusiastically adopted by so many bottom line-oriented companies and organizations.

A wireless LAN, which is an extension of your Ethernet backbone or a standalone network, can help organizations like yours raise profits, cut costs, and stay ahead of the competition. That's why now is the perfect time to find out more about wireless LAN technology and how it can put vital information to work in real-time for you.

Wireless LAN technology. The right choice for today's mobile workforce. These days, people can't be chained to their desks and totally reliant on desktop PC's for information. Today's workforce is on the move -more mobile than ever before.

This means people want access to information anytime or anywhere and they want it via instant voice and data communications.

