Cetus Coated Textile Labels Source: DYNIC USA Corporation

Cetus is a proprietary line of permanent-care, coated textile fabrics for use in clothing care and industrial labeling applications. Cetus represents the state of the art in printable textile fabrics and has been proven to far surpass conventional printing materials in durability, versatility, and image print quality. Materials are available in many woven and nonwoven fabric bases that are compatible with thermal transfer, laser and dot matrix printing techniques as well as traditional flexographic and offset printing. Cetus materials can also be coated with adhesive backings, used as continuous stationary, and utilized for hot-melt process work.

Custom slitting to non-standard widths and lengths is readily available for special customer applications.

