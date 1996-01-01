Control Module’s BioScan® Biometric Reader

Source: Control Module, Inc.
Control Module Inc.'s BioScan utilizes award-winning technology to provide highly accurate fingerprint verification to ensure secure employee recognition in the workplace. Requiring no more than a PIN number and fingerprint, BioScan eliminates buddy-punching and reduces costs associated with access cards and badges.
A user-friendly enrollment process allows non-technical personnel to enroll templates on a PC or at a terminal. CMI's patent-pending positioning guide for finger placement and software that that visually represents the enrolled fingerprint, reduces verification and identification reject rates (false accept/reject rate of .001 to .0001). Temporary or authorized exception enrollment can be added directly at the terminal through a secure supervisor code.
BioScan features five security levels, storage capacity for up to 4,000 templates, and a verification time of two seconds. BioScan supports PIN keypad entry and allows the use of all media technologies, including barcode, proximity, magnetics.
For more information please visit www.controlmod.com
.