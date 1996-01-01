Control Module’s Software System Solutions

Source: Control Module, Inc.
Control Module Inc. offers a full suite of software designed specifically to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of our terminal systems.
CMI's Employee Information System (EIS) -- Consisting of two software-driven solutions, Employee Information Management and Employee Information Service, EIS provides fast, reliable, and flexible communication to and from our terminals.
Employee Information Management allows users to assign employees and terminals to organizational groups, manage employee access, collect employee access, collect employee biometric data, and schedule information directives. Employee Information Service provides the utilities and methods required to distribute and maintain employee information for biometric, and standard time and attendance systems.
Terminal Manager Services (TMS) – TMS allows terminals to be integrated with user systems and to evolve as requirements change. TMS handles real-time and on-demand dispatching of data and manages the connection and exchange of data between terminals and client applications.
Remote Event Monitoring and Management (REMM) – REMM provides management utilities and the necessary terminal network and employee data information to affect situation resolution from remote locations over local or wide area networks.
CollectALL – A complete time clock management configuration and data management application, CollectALL provides for configuration of terminal functions, connectivity, and collection scheduling.
