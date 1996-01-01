Control Module’s TouchTime(tm) Kiosk

Source: Control Module, Inc.
Designed for shop floor data collection, time and attendance, labor management and employee self-service, Control Module Inc.'s TouchTime is a compact, low-profile industrial computer that provides an ideal solution for any networked or Web-based application.
Featuring touch-screen controls and modular reader options including, biometric, proximity, bar code, and magnetic strip, TouchTime is equipped with a 733 MHz microprocessor, a WindowsTM 2000 operating system, 128MB of memory, and a 10 GB removable hard drive. It allows for Ethernet or RF transmission and offers up to two hours of internal UPS operation. TouchTime's Accu-touch glass screen provides over 35 million touch operations, and the unit can be mounted on a wall, desk, or pedestal.
