Halliburton Energy Finds New Data Collection Solution

In the midst of a global SAP implementation, Halliburton Energy Services faced new challenges. Its existing data collection middleware solution did not support SAP transactions. Previously, data resided within each individual plant legacy system, where information throughout the plant facilities remained limited by the outdated Epic data collection system. Data was collected, but could not be validated in real time. This caused additional work, because batch edit reports needed to be generated.

Implementation

Beginning with the Duncan, OK plant of 2000 employees, the company decided that an integrated solution was needed to collect real time data in conjunction with the SAP implementation. The complementary solution provider was required to support online validation of data, in addition to seamless and certified integration with SAP R/3. The scope of the project included time and labor reporting, work-in-process tracking with serial number, and defect reporting for a product line that was heavily lot controlled. All of this had to be accomplished with a system that was simple to use and highly configurable. After an in depth evaluation, the CIM+ Software was selected. Part of a comprehensive suite of applications, the CIM+ Time Manager module handles the individual needs of multiple plants for time and attendance reporting and SAP payroll processing. CIM+ Factory Manager enables tracking of direct and indirect labor, work-in-process movement, scrap reporting, and the back flushing of material for work orders. The four-month implementation process ended with Halliburton Energy Services meeting its "go live" date as scheduled.

Benefits

The CIM+ installation at Halliburton provides greater visibility of production, starting with detailed labor reporting and work-in-process tracking, which results in improved productivity, profits, and customer service. The standardization of payroll policies allows better utilization of supervisors and clerical staff. The use of mobile RF terminals with online validation capability has improved data accuracy and greatly simplified SAP R/3 transactions required in the plants. The CIM+ software will also be implemented in four additional company plants: two in Texas, one in Scotland and one in Singapore. With these and future installations, CIM Vision International plans to provide Halliburton with a worldwide enterprise plant and execution system for SAP R/3.



