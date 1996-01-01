Lowry Labels and Supplies Source: Lowry Computer Products

Lowry is one of the nation's largest providers of quality labels and related printing supplie. Whether it's custom labels designed and printed to your specifications, DLT labels for leading tape library manufacturers, or simply blank case labels - Lowry has a labeling solution to fit your needs.

A label often reflects the quality and benefits of your company and its product. Appearance is extremely important, but it isn't your only concern when selecting a label manufacturer. Lowry has 20+ years of experience helping customers solve their labeling needs and is a one-stop source for labeling solutions in industries such as automotive, food & drug, and healthcare. Lowry label capability includes:

Flexographic printed labels - Because Lowry manufactures its own labels, no intermediaries are involved and lead times are shortened. Lowry's full converting and Flexographic capacity includes an in-house art department that works from existing electronic artwork or designs new label artwork to your specifications. Flexographic printing plates are produced in-house for time and cost savings.

Imprinted labels/Labels Quick - Lowry helps design these labels to meet your organization's specifications. All popular linear and two-dimensional bar codes, a company logo or a graphic image can be imprinted. Variable data printing makes this a great solution for sequential numbering or incremental bar coding. All orders are verified to meet ANSI standards.

Custom blank labels and tags - Lowry understands the importance of identifying the correct base material and adhesive required by each application, and the method of imprinting labels whether by direct thermal, thermal transfer or dot-matrix printers.

Blank case labels - If you need an immediate delivery of blank labels, and are looking for low cost, high performance labels used in thermal transfer bar code printers... Lowry has a stock blank case label program just for you!

