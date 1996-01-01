Product/Service

LP/TLP 2824™ Desktop Printers

Zebra's versatile, compact, affordable LP/TLP 2824 bar code label/receipt/tag printers for two-inch print widths feature the best connectivity interfaces available on any desktop-size thermal printer today. Standard serial, parallel and USB interfaces, plus the internal or external ZebraNet® PrintServer II option for easy Ethernet, allow seamless integration with your system. Sturdy, space saving, and user friendly!