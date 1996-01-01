Zebra's versatile, compact, affordable LP/TLP 2824 bar code label/receipt/tag printers for two-inch print widths feature the best connectivity interfaces available on any desktop-size thermal printer today. Standard serial, parallel and USB interfaces, plus the internal or external ZebraNet® PrintServer II option for easy Ethernet, allow seamless integration with your system. Sturdy, space saving, and user friendly!
LP/TLP 2824™ Desktop Printers
Optimize desktop space with Zebra's ultra-compact, affordable new TLP 2824 thermal transfer and enhanced LP 2824 direct thermal bar code printers. They're great for printing two-inch-wide labels, tags, or receipts in stores, offices, laboratories, hospitals, warehouses, postal/parcel facilities. A cash drawer kicker interface option on the LP 2824 is ideal for retail point-of-sale transactions.
These affordable desktop printers integrate easily into a wide range of low-volume printing applications. Both feature:
The Zebra Advantage
- Print speeds to four inches per second for fast job throughput
- Full five-inch media roll capacity for fewer label changes
- OpenACCESS™ design for easy supplies replacement
- Clear media window for easy monitoring
- Sturdy, double-walled ABS casing to withstand rough handling.
- Optional keyboard display unit for stand-alone applications
- 203 dpi resolution.
- Innovative, high-quality, leading-technology products
- Broadest product line in the industry
- Global service and support: worldwide technical support and 24/7 online support
- Fast, friendly customer service with multi-lingual abilities
- Global network of authorized resellers
- Competitive product warranty: 12 months on labor and parts, and 6-month printhead warranty