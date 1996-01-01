Making Airlines Safer With RFID

Northwest Airlines adds a layer of security behind the scenes with radio frequency identification technology from SCS Corp.



We all know that airlines are tightening airport security. But, do you know what extra layers of security are being added behind the scenes?



Northwest Airlines recently installed a baggage checking system at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The system integrates radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and readers with a sophisticated X-ray system. RFID vendor SCS, Corp. (San Diego) supplied the RFID aspect of this installation. Luggage that meets Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline criteria is sent through this extra layer of security. The criteria - and much of the installation - is confidential.



Designing The System

"The array of contractors, subcontractors, and general contractors working on this installation was pretty wide," says Jim Kruest, vice president of engineering at SCS. "We worked directly with general contractor Lockheed Martin and two systems integrators - M.D. Moore and Systems Interface, Inc. We were brought in rather late in the installation." Also taking major roles in the installation were the FAA and URS Greiner. Kruest says RFID technology was chosen because RFID tags don't need a direct line of sight to be read. This increases reading accuracy since RFID tags can be read from any direction without manual intervention. When a bar code can't be scanned, the baggage is hand-sorted by an employee. This additional labor delays baggage delivery to flights.



Implementing The Right Solution

Systems Interface sent an engineer to SCS's facility to learn how to write software for SCS's RFID tags and readers. "Systems Interface wrote the software that runs on a small PC called an Industrial Control Link computer brick," explained Kruest. "These computer bricks sit next to SCS scanners at each location." Each scanner has its own antenna array. Four scanners/antenna arrays were used - two on each conveyor. The bags go through the first scanner and are transferred to another line going through the security systems. A bag puncher literally pushes the designated bag to the appropriate area. As a backup, the second RF scanner adds an extra layer of security in the off chance a bag is missed by the first scanner. "We are achieving 100% success," says Kruest, "but the application required a backup system."



Positive Results

The actual installation of the SCS equipment took about one week, but planning the RFID aspect took about a month. SCS became involved with the installation in July 1999. The project was completed in mid-September.



"The new system provides greater efficiency and reliability," says Tim Rogers, Systems Interface project manager. "It eliminated the backup person required to manually scan bar codes when using the laser system. The RF tag system has close to a 100% read rate."



Northwest plans to move and enhance the system in mid-2000, where it will be in operation while a new building is constructed. SCS is quoting its products for use in the interim facility.

Nancy Senger