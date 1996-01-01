Office Depot Narrows The Margin Of Error With Accounts Receivable Software

As a company's accounts receivable volume increases, data integrity can easily slip. One incorrect entry can throw off the entire balance, forcing employees to spend time searching for the mistake. Increasingly, large companies such as Office Depot are turning to financial systems designed for high transaction processing to automate this process and narrow the margin of error.

Office Depot, which is the largest office supply company in the world with nearly $7 billion in sales, processes more than one million invoices a month for its contract business. This part of the business deals strictly with high volume customers and ships products from its customer service centers across the country. Office Depot automated its accounts receivable process to help improve data integrity and reduce training time. While many companies are moving to client/server architectures, Office Depot took a different approach, replacing its AS/400 accounts receivable system with a mainframe-based architecture running QSP Accounts Receivable (AR) from QSP Financial Information Systems. In addition to substantial cost savings, the software can easily scale with the company's business, which has been growing up to 25 percent a year.

"Our previous system was not user friendly, took a long time to learn, and had auditing issues that we were not comfortable with," said Mark Amos, manager of accounts receivables for Office Depot's contract business. "With QSP AR, our auditing has improved because you can't enter incorrect information into the system, and we've reduced our learning curve from one week to one day. It's a much more cost-effective way to handle accounts receivable."

As part of the company's move to a purely mainframe architecture, the new AR software runs on its IBM ES/9000 mainframe. Office Depot needs the number-crunching power of the mainframe to process its high transaction volume.

No room for mistakes

One of the most important functions that Office Depot's new accounts receivable system provides is auto cash programming, which helps ensure data integrity. Previously, employees manually posted checks to the AR system, typing in all check information such as check number and amount. After they finished posting all checks, if the amounts did not equal those of the invoices, they had to look at each check to determine what they entered incorrectly.

Office Depot has eliminated manual posting with the new software's auto cash feature. Through a Lock Box system, customer's payments are deposited directly into the bank. The bank then creates a file of check information and feeds the data directly into Office Depot's AR system. AR staff simply match the invoices to the check information without having to type any data into the system. This prevents mistakes and ensures that accounts always balance.

"With this system, you can never be out of balance because the software won't let you post more money than you have. With our previous system, you could accidentally post $10,000 worth of invoices to a $5,000 check and not know until it was too late. Now our data integrity is much stronger," Amos said.

The software also improved the data integrity of the company's pre-approved customer credit limits. Office Depot designates a certain amount that customers can charge and enters it into the AR system, which automatically checks their purchases against their limit. While this may seem like a logical process, Office Depot's old AR system did not have this built-in enforcement capability. This meant a customer with a $5,000 credit line could charge $20,000 worth of products. With the new AR's automatic enforcement, the company can keep tighter control on credit limits and improve its cash flow.

In addition to data integrity, Office Depot has realized a substantial training time reduction for its nearly 500 AR system users. The software's intuitive graphical interface makes it easy for AR staff to learn and use the software. With only one day of training on the software, users can process an average of 20 checks per hour, compared to two checks per hour after a week of training on the old system.

"When a department our size can reduce training time from a week to a day, you can save quite a bit of money," Amos said. "Overall, the AR software has greatly reduced our margin of error, providing the company with a much more accurate cash accounting system," Amos said.



