Product/Service

Pre-Print Labels Source: Imtec Identification Solutions

When you need custom production capabilities Imtec can create a solution that saves you time and money. Whether you need incremental barcode labels or full color log tags.

Imtec offers a wide range of pre-print capabilities from simple 1 color static labels to multi-color sequentially printed barcode labels. We also offer a wide range of high performance label materials and tags designed to work in even the most demanding identification environments. Our 6 color inline die cutting and laminating static print capabilities (with available ion deposition) are complemented by our 4 color inline die cutting and laminating variable print capabilities. We even offer service bureau printing for those customers who have small run requirements. Our material diversity ranges from Basic paper stocks to a variety of synthetic materials that can withstand extreme environmental conditions. This diversity of print capabilities and material options makes Imtec Identification Solutions unique allowing us to provide our customers one of the broadest custom product offerings in the marketplace.