Printer and Printer Product Showcase

Datamax Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for bar code labeling including thermal demand printers, labels, ticket and tag materials, and thermal transfer ribbons. The Datamax Class™ family of products are unparalleled in the industry. These printers provide more standard features, options, connectivity, ease of use, and durability to meet any bar coding, labeling or ticketing needs – all at the most competitive prices.





M-4206

The M-4206 is built on a die-cast aluminum chassis to enhance durability and performance. The printer's design allows for field installable options and quick media changes. The printhead assembly is designed with a side pivot and cantilever mechanism. Standard connectivity includes RS-232 serial interface, IEEE 1284, USB port, and optional external Ethernet connectivity. The M-4206 features 2MB of Flash, 4MB of DRAM memory and a wide array of mechanical options.







