Printer and Printer Product Showcase

Avery Dennison Printer Systems
Attention: Mark Hansinger
7722 Dungan Road
Philadelphia, PA 19111
PH: 215-728-8028
FX: 215-725-6850
mark.hansinger@averydennison.com
Avery Dennison Printer Systems Americas supports virtually all industries having needs for variable product identification. Products include high-speed benchtop and print/apply labeling systems, high-speed online bar code verification systems; printing consumables, including thermal transfer ribbons.
AVERY DENNISON On-Line Verifier (OLV)
New high-speed AVERY DENNISON On-Line Verifier (OLV) provides real-time bar code verification without unnecessary delays or reductions in print speed. It is intended for apparel, retail, chemical, medical, pharmaceutical and automotive labeling applications.
|Avery Dennison AP3.4
Fast, versatile, low-cost Avery Dennison AP3.4 direct thermal/thermal transfer desktop label printer for on-demand applications produces popular 1D and 2D bar codes, graphics and human-readable at speeds of 6 ips and print resolution of 203 dpi).
cab Technology, Inc.
Attention: Molly Moroni
National Sales Manager
PH: 630.681.0194
FX: 630.784.9631
M_Moroni@cabtechn.com
For the past ten years cab has been a premier manufacturer of Thermal Transfer Printers and Barcode Solutions. The new a-series line incorporates the latest technology in thermal transfer printing.
a3 Thermal Transfer Printer
The first in a series of exciting new innovations in label printing. More standard features and versatility, and ingeniously simplified ease of use will quickly make this printer a leader in the labeling industry.
The Dai Nippon Printing Group (DNP)
Attention: Paige Herman
Marketing Communications Coordinator
PH: 704.784.7182
FX: 704.784.7196
pherman@dnpribbons.com
edonovan@dnpribbons.com
The Dai Nippon Printing Group (DNP) is the world's largest manufacturer of thermal transfer ribbons for facsimile, barcode and dye-sublimation printers. In addition to TTRs and Dye-Sublimation ribbons, DNP designs, develops and markets printing systems for ID cards, photo ID cards, and photo-stickers using various printing materials, and special TTRs for Braille printing.
W160
DNP's toughest resin enhanced wax ribbon and offering the best in durability and print density. W160 prints at high speeds with increased sensitivity, resulting in low energy settings for printhead protection. We recommend W160 for wax applications that require the highest performance and greatest value.
|R300
DNP's most elite and diverse resin ribbon offering a wide variety of printing solutions at high speeds. It out performs the competition in abrasion and solvent resistance and contains DNP's standard anti-static and back coat properties for protecting print heads. We recommend R300 for virtually and resin application.
Datamax Corporation USA
4501 Parkway Commerce Blvd.
Orlando, Florida 32808
PH: 800.816.9649
FX: 407.578.8377
customercare@datamaxcorp.com
Datamax Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for bar code labeling including thermal demand printers, labels, ticket and tag materials, and thermal transfer ribbons. The Datamax Class™ family of products are unparalleled in the industry. These printers provide more standard features, options, connectivity, ease of use, and durability to meet any bar coding, labeling or ticketing needs – all at the most competitive prices.
M-4206
The M-4206 is built on a die-cast aluminum chassis to enhance durability and performance. The printer's design allows for field installable options and quick media changes. The printhead assembly is designed with a side pivot and cantilever mechanism. Standard connectivity includes RS-232 serial interface, IEEE 1284, USB port, and optional external Ethernet connectivity. The M-4206 features 2MB of Flash, 4MB of DRAM memory and a wide array of mechanical options.
|DMXConnect
DMXConnect brings to you the connectivity options, support tools, customer support, and knowledgeable staff to implement your barcode labeling applications quickly, allowing you to concentrate on maximizing your business potential. Hook up with Datamax and DMXConnect for options such USB, Windows Drivers, MCL Collection, DMXNet, DMXrfNet, Ethernet, Wireless, Twinax/Coax, and a wide variety of configuration tools and options.
Dynic USA Corporation
Attention: Mindy Nyberg
Marketing Manager
PH: 800.326.1249
FX: 503.648.1185
mindy@dynic.com
Dynic USA Corporation is an ISO registered manufacturer of premium quality thermal transfer ribbons and coated textile label materials. Let us help you set your company apart with quality products, fast response, and exceptional service.
Sirius® Thermal Transfer Ribbons
Dynic USA Corporation provides a full lineup of thermal transfer ribbons in it's Sirius® brand products, including wax, wax-resin, resin, near-edge, color, and specialty applications (for fabrics, etc.). Products are available in both standard and custom sizes.
|Cetus® Coated Textile Materials
Cetus® is a versatile line of printable textile labels designed for high-performance clothing care and industrial labeling. Coated labels include woven nylon, woven and non-woven polyester, and satin, to support a wide range of environments and applications.
ID Technology Corporation
Attention: Amy James
2051 Franklin Dr.
Ft. Worth, TX 76106
PH: 888-438-3242 ext. 146
FX: 817-626-0553
marketing@idtechnology.com
ID Technology is a national systems integrator of labeling, coding and marking equipment. Product line includes Label Applicators, Label Printers, Printer Applicators, Small and Large Character Inkjet Printers, Supplies and Field or Depot Service.
Model 250 Printer Applicator
The Model 250 Printer Applicator uses thermal transfer technology to print and apply variable information labels. All key sub-assemblies are modular, facilitating simple stocking of spare parts and uncomplicated parts replacement.
|VP2020
The VP2020 industrial-strength digital color label printer provides high quality color labels and tags for – custom and personalized labeling, test marketing and variable coding. Saves money by reducing label inventory and management/time involvement.
Imtec Identification Solutions
Attention: Jeff Parker
100 S Massachusetts St.
Seattle, WA 98134
PH: 206.812.5685
FX: 206.264.0174
Jeff_parker@imtecinc.com
Since 1982 Imtec identification Solutions has been an identification industry leader. We design, manufacture, market, sell and service a wide variety of high performance custom labels and labeling systems for a variety of industrial environments.
Zebra Z4M
The Z4M has a personality all it's own with a rugged look and feel characteristic of a Zebra workhorse. Among the fastest printers in it's class with more standard features per dollar.
|LABELVIEW 7.0
Whether you need to print bar codes, text or graphics Labelview has the features to design and print with ease. Supporting over 30 bar code symbologies, TrueType fonts and 800 thermal and laser printers.
Intermec Technologies Corporation
Attention: Cheryl Hicks
PH: 425.356.1865
FX: 425.356.1664
cheryl.hicks@intermec.com
Intermec Technologies Corp. is a leader in global supply chain solutions and in the development, manufacture and integration of wired/wireless automated data collection, Intellitag® RFID, mobile computing systems, bar code printers and label media.
Intermec EasyCoder® Wireless Printing with PowerCart
Intermec's EasyCoder® Wireless printing removes the limitations of network wiring allowing printers to be placed anywhere in the plant. And with the PowerCart DC1000i, companies can cut the last physical restraint – the electrical connection.
|Intermec EasyCoder® F4ci Compact Industrial Printer
The EasyCoder® F4ci is an inexpensive, industrial-strength printer with a small footprint to fit in tight locations.
NiceWare™ International, LLC
Lee Patty
Director of Marketing
10437 Innovation Drive
Suite 225
Milwaukee, WI 53226
PH: 414.476.6423
FX: 414.476.7955
lee.patty@nicewareintl.com
NiceWare™ International, LLC provides the NiceLabel™ family of bar code labeling software products. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, NiceWare is uniquely positioned to deliver high value, feature rich software products combined with industry leading support and services to our valued distribution partners.
|NiceLabel
The NiceLabel™ family of bar code labeling software products enables label design, printing and integration into desktop, enterprise and mobile environments. Features include: NiceForm, for easy label printing user interface creation on desktop and mobile devices and NiceWatch, an automated label printing server.
|Pocket NiceLabel
Pocket NiceLabel is a unique solution for building and implementing solutions for label printing on wireless Pocket PC mobile devices. Easily build label templates and user interfaces on the desktop and synchronize to the Pocket PC device. NO PROGRAMMING REQUIRED!! Labels can be printed from the Pocket PC via a COM port, IR port, direct TCP/IP to the printer via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth wireless; or routed to NiceWatch, a centralized label printing server.
PRINTRONIX®
14600 Myford Rd.
Irvine, CA 92606-1005
PH: 800.665.6210
FX: 714.368.2600
sales@printronix.com
Printronix is the acknowledged foremost supplier of line matrix printers, and an innovator in continuous form laser printers and thermal bar code label printers. Printronix printers are used in business reporting, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution printing applications.
|T5000e
The T5000e is a Web-enabled, industrial-grade thermal bar code printer designed for exacting label applications. It features a wireless technology option, based on the 802.11b standard. When empowered by PrintNet Enterprise, it gives users total control over the enterprise printer remotely. The T5000e has advanced intelligence to help industries from manufacturing to automotive to retail perform more efficiently.
|Line Matrix P5000
The Printronix P5000 is a networked line impact printer solution that delivers high speed and consistent print quality for high volume and business-critical applications at the lowest cost of ownership available. These printers are ideal for industrial label applications, data processing and mission-critical printing jobs.
SATO America, Inc.
10350 Nations Ford Rd. Ste. A
Charlotte, NC 28273
PH: 704.644.1650
FX: 704.644.1659
satosales@satoamerica.com
SATO America, Inc., has been manufacturing industrial barcode printers for two decades, delivering rugged dependability and reliable performance. The complete product line includes direct thermal and thermal transfer printers, OEM print engines, printer accessories, labels, label software and thermal transfer ribbons.
|802.11b Wireless Print Server
SATO printers can now easily connect to 802.11b wireless networks. Free of wired connections, the SATO wireless print server allows you to locate printers just about anywhere. Key features include simple plug-in installation, SATO's WPCPlus™ web-based server, and wide reach of up to 300 feet.
|M-10e
SATO's new M-10e was designed with manufacturing applications in mind. This barcode printer creates labels up to a full 10.5 inches wide at a speed of up to 5-inches per second.
Tally Printer Corporation
Lynda Oswald
PO Box 97018
Kent, WA 98064-9718
PH: 800.843.1347
FX: 425.251.5520
printers@tally.com
Tally is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of printers for high-volume industrial and business applications. Tally printers are known for market-leading price/performance, rugged reliability, and low-cost of ownership.
|T6218 Line Matrix Printer
The Tally T6218 line matrix printer is a ground-breaking solution for high-volume, mission-critical printing. Tally combines cutting-edge innovation with time-tested technology to make the T6218 superior in speed (1800 LPM), reliability, quality, and compatibility.
|T2280 Dot Matrix Printer
The T2280 dot matrix printer is ideal for printing bar codes, multi-part forms, and shipping documents. It prints at speeds of 1100 CPS, has a straight paper-path for jam-free operation, and optional three input tractors.
TSC America, Printer Division
David Lundeen
7380 Sand Lake Road, Suite 500
Orlando, FL 32819
PH: 407.352.5218
FX: 407.351.1901
dlundeen@tscprinters.com
TSC is a high quality manufacturer of a value line of thermal transfer printers since 1991. TSC now offers both desktop and industrial models under its TSC brand name.
|TTP-246M
The TSC TTP-246M sets a new standard in the industry offering quality and performance at a breakthrough price. Starting at $995 the TTP-246M features an all-metal design, a front LCD graphic display, 6 ips, 2MB DRAM and 1MB FLASH.
