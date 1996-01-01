www.datacollectiononline.com

Printer Service & Support

PEAK offers a variety of customer-focused, fixed-cost maintenance offerings. With several response options and on-site or depot choices, our customers select the maintenance plan that supports their business objectives by ensuring the highest equipment availability possible.

PEAK Technologies is one of North America's largest maintenance organizations with an expertise in Auto ID technologies including printers, barcode and radio frequency equipment and forms handling equipment.

That's why more than 25,000 customers trust PEAK for their mission-critical service requirements. PEAK supports customers in the US, Canada, Mexico and Europe. PEAK's 370 factory-trained and certified customer engineers average 15 years experience each. What's more, our fully staffed Technical Assistance Center offers expert assistance 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Service Options:

  • Fixed Cost Maintenance Agreements
  • Time & Material Repair
  • Customer Specific Solutions
  • Corral Service Program
  • RF Telephone Support
  • Warranty Upgrades
  • 24 x 7
  • Depot Repair Service
