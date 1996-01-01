Product/Service

PrintNet® Enterprise Source: Printronix Inc.

A first in the market, Printronix PrintNet Enterprise is a Web-enabled remote network print management system for line matrix, laser and thermal printers offering the ultimate flexibility in managing mission-critical enterprise applications.

Enhanced to manage wireless applications, PrintNet Enterprise combines remote diagnostic and help desk tools with a robust alerting system. It is the only system providing visibility to every network printer instantly and allowing users to configure an unlimited number of Printronix printers simultaneously. IT managers also can view the status of every managed Printronix printer via HP Open View, Tivoli and other printer management software.