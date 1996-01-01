R402™ Smart Label Printer/Encoder

RFID is a great way to track items. New, compact R402™ from Zebra is a versatile and affordable printing/RFID encoding solution for smaller spaces (countertops in plants, pharmacies, libraries, video stores, you name it!) and smaller smart labels—including wristbands for event access control and cashless payment. Print text, graphics, bar codes—plus encode/verify smart labels—with one easy solution!

First and only compact desktop-size RFID printing solution available

Combines RFID technology with proven benefits of Zebra desktop printers

Supports wide range of RFID transponders: ISO 15693, Texas Instruments Tag-It™, Philips I•Code™, Inside Technologies PicoTag®

Programmable position for transponder encoding—provides new flexibility in where you place the tag within the smart label

Write and verify function

Compact size

Rugged construction

Ease of use

Affordable price

Innovative, high-quality, leading-technology products

Zebra's innovative R402 can read, write, and print labels carrying embedded ultra-thin RFID transponders. Transponders contain integrated circuits that can be read, programmed, and reprogrammed using non-contact radio waves. This revolutionary technology enables you to change and update data repeatedly throughout the life of the RFID smart label. Because RFID technology uses radio waves, smart labels can be read through dirt, paint, and many non-metallic objects. RFID smart labels feature anti-collision technology, which lets you scan and identify several objects simultaneously, such as totes of supplies.The R402 is ideal for warehouse/logistics, express parcel delivery, airline baggage tracking, returnable plastic containers/pallets, library book/video check-out, sensitive document tracking, supply chain management (source tagging), ticketing (sports, concerts, ski lifts, etc.), anti-counterfeiting, and pharmaceuticals.