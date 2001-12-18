Request Tracker Source: CyberNiche Software

Request Tracker is a database system that allows you to store and retrieve all pertinent information about customer requests. Track who requests what and when they requested it, what was done to address the request, who handled the request and how much time it took them. If you charge customers for the requests you handle, Request Tracker will allow you to calculate charges, print bills and track payments. One screen records all pertinent information about a single request. Extensive search capabilities allow you to use the program's database to identify similar problems or requests that were handled in the past, making the solutions instantly available. Complete on-line documentation and context-sensitive help is provided.