TimeCapture time clock Source: Versatile Software Solutions

The TimeCapture program offers you an easy way to record employee hours worked and then access the information. It eliminates the annoyance of adding up employee hours from time cards, and the problems associated with employee honor systems. No matter what conventional system you are currently using, TimeCapture will simplify and and speed up the process of gathering employee hours information, so that it will be at your fingertips when it's time to do payroll.

The time clock is easy for employees to use; they simply enter their personal code or password, then press a single key to record their time. There are other options you can activate for the employee, such as sending messages or viewing and printing their times, but these options don't appear on the screen unless you turn them on.

However, for you, the time clock part of the program functions as more than just time clock; it ensures that employees don't forget to record all their work times by "reminding" them when they forget.