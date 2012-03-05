Newsletter | May 3, 2012

05.03.12 -- Track/Trace Solutions For The Logistics Supply Chain

Track/Trace Solutions For The Logistics Supply Chain
By SATO America, Inc.
Consumer satisfaction with the quality of your products is clearly important, but the service you provide before and after the sale is equally important to any business, but often overlooked as benefiting the bottom line.

Take Data Collection From Warehouses To Hospitals
By Gennifer Biggs, Business Solutions magazine
"The decision to enter the healthcare field should not be made lightly or be driven by dollars," cautions Peter Vatenos, VP of marketing and product development and a partner in RMS Omega Technologies. "You won’t get a payback for years, and the learning curve is significant."

Brochure: PA690 Mobile Computer
The Unitech PA690 is a rugged handheld computer designed to empower your mobile workforce in today's aggressive business environment.
Xenon 1902h Color — Wireless Model
Xenon™ 1902h Color, designed specifically for healthcare users, is redefining the capabilities of hand-held scanners.
MVI2300 Machine Vision Imager
The Opticon MVI2300 Machine Vision Imager converts images into human-readable data, and is excellent for use in clinical, laboratory, and industrial automation applications.
PB50 Rugged Mobile Label Printer
The PB50 four-inch mobile label printer is the perfect complement to Intermec's mobile computers, scanners, and media to put your mobile workers in the warehouse fast lane.
