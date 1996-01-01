Product/Service

TurboWedge

For all around price and performance the versatile TurboWedge, is notable for its connectivity and functionality.

The TurboWedge excels when it comes to input and output options. Input devices supported include Barcode Scanners, Magnetic Stripe Readers and serial devices such as scales and portable terminals. Data passing through the TurboWedge is decoded, edited and transmitted either as keyboard input or serial ASCII. The TurboWedge contains powerful editing features that qualify input data, inhibit invalid data from passing through and format the output to match the applications input screen. Supported interfaces include PC's and clones, as well a variety of other terminals from DEC, IBM, HP, Wyse, etc.