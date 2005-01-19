01.19.05 -- Understand Mobile Printing Technology And Capabilities

|
|Last week, Symbol Technologies continued its rollout of handheld devices based on the Microsoft Windows CE .NET computing platform. Symbol's new MC 3000 provides a migration path from its DOS-based PDT 3100/6100 products, and rounds out Symbol's CE .NET-based product line by joining its high-end MC 9000 and the MC 50 Enterprise Digital Assistant. Symbol's ability to offer an entire product line based on a common platform bodes well from a total cost of ownership perspective.
|RFID: Improving The Automatic Identification Data Collection Industry
This white paper describes the basic components of an RFID system and explores the technology, applications, and competitive advantages of RFID technology and its uses for automatic identification data collection (AIDC). Submitted by SATO America
|2005 Sunrise: Is Your Company Ready?
This white paper provides an overview of the 2005 Sunrise initiative and an explanation of GTINs, and their impacts on retailers. This paper also describes the compliance of PSC products with this initiative. Submitted by PSC
|Do Service Contracts Make Good Business Sense?
Today's complex technology forms an essential part of mission-critical operations that must deliver maximum uptime. Less than optimal performance can reduce revenue, erode customer confidence, damage trading partner relationships, and lead to expensive work-arounds. During times of flat or reduced budgets, companies are caught in a vise. They need to manage spending carefully without compromising smooth-flowing operations. Submitted by PEAK Technologies
|Understanding Mobile Printing Technology And Capabilities
The key to successful mobile printing applications is developing a process that is convenient for workers to follow. There are important distinctions among printers that are moveable and printers that are truly mobile. Understanding the design and performance features that differentiate mobile printers from desktop models is critical to developing beneficial new processes and finding the right equipment. Submitted by rfsmart for PeopleSoft
|S2000i Series
The S2000i Series are compact, battery-powered printers that offer enhanced performance and systems integration capability. They add to the mobile applications of a wide range of portable computers and instruments. Download the complete product specifications sheet.
|Apex II
The Apex II, an all-inclusive, batch, handheld terminal that is ready to go straight out of the box. There's no need to buy extra cabling, batteries, or programming manuals. Check out additional hand-held solutions available from Compsee.
|Microflex CE8800
The extreme durability of the Microflex mobile computer from DAP Technologies provides you with true data safety in any work environment. The high-resolution, full-color screen is easy to read, allowing you to manage data and imagery more effectively whether indoors or outdoors. Access the complete Microflex lineup by DAP Technologies.
|CL408e RFID / CL412e RFID Printers
In a one-step process, the CLe RFID printers can read, write, and print smart labels and tags with embedded RFID transponders. Transponders include integrated circuitry with an antenna and are designed to be programmed and re-programmed using radio waves. Check out SATO's line up of printer and label solutions.
|Interlog Winter 2005
Now in its 3rd year, Interlog Winter 2005 continues to be the only conference that focuses specifically on aftermarket product support and service parts logistics. Interlog is developed to provide you with innovative solutions to meet the challenges of your unique aftermarket business. This year, Interlog showcases 42 in-depth case studies delivered by aftermarket executives from the world's leading aerospace, semiconductor, telecommunications, high-tech, and industrial manufacturing companies.
|The Deployment Of A Secure 'Outside-In' Enterprise Mobile Solution
|As suppliers of the technology which enables the deployment of secure, end-to-end, enterprise mobile solutions, Psion Teklogix and Appgate have been working jointly on a solution designed to give customers the proof they need to move their own businesses forward into the mobile age. Submitted by Psion Teklogix
|RFID Is Ready. Are You?
A Case Study Webcast: From spreadsheets to RFID asset tracking in six weeks
Thursday, January 27, 2005; 8:30am Pacific
With more than 3,000 IT items to track, the government of El Paso County, Colorado, looked for a solution that provided greater asset accountability without adding significant labor costs. This Webcast will demonstrate how an RFID solution took this government agency from spreadsheets to RFID tags in just six weeks.
----------------
National Manufacturing Week (NMW) is a truly unique, exciting industry event that covers all areas of manufacturing through eight separate yet, interrelated events held simultaneously and sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers. Industry professionals will "need" to attend this event as no other will encompass the education, new products, and networking of NMW. Register today.
