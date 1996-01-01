What Type Of Bar Code Scanner Should You Be Using? Source: SSE Technologies, Inc.

We currently get several calls a week asking for recommendations for selections of the proper technology for a scanner. We hope the following comments will prove of value to you in choosing between wands, CCD's and Lasers, as you configure your applications.

Criteria

Characteristics of the label itself - what is the density of the barcode (character per inch or "X" factor), the contrast between light and dark bars, the size of the label, and the overall length of the barcode.



The application's environment - reading distance form the label, required speed of reading, duty cycle (number of reads per minute).

Scanner Technologies

WANDS - These are pen-shaped devices which the user moves across the barcode, at all times maintaining the direct contact with the media, and therefore are used in low volume applications. They are exceptionally rugged and consume minimal power, which also makes them a good choice for input to portable terminals and laptops. Wands can read most every barcode, even high density ones, and are generally the lowest cost scanner.





CCD - These are gun-shaped scanners, all solid state with no moving parts, originally used for near contact reading. However, technological advances have given us CCD's that can read out to 12 inches, making them a superior choice for many retail and industrial applications, due to their ruggedness and modest cost. CCD's readily handle hi-volume scanning applications. Generally designed as a handheld unit, they can also be used hands-free in a self-triggered mode by the addition of a stand.





LASERS - These have been the mainstay of the hi-volume scanning industry. They are ideal choices for scanning very high density barcodes, long barcodes, and those applications requiring reading at a distance. Laser scanners can read codes down to 3 mil barwidth. Versions to read out to 30 feet are available. Some are omni-directional, eliminating the need for the user to orient the barcode perpendicular to the scanning beam.





IMAGERS - The ideal solutions for reading 2 dimensional barcodes, including PDF417 and Datamatrix. These readers are effectively digital cameras with algorithmic processors. Additionally, they can capture signatures and other images.

